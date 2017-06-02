Donald Trump withdraws US from Paris climate accord, targets India, China; world leaders slam decision

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday withdrew the US from the landmark Paris climate accord, isolating America in international efforts to fight global warming.

Trump announced the US is withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement due to the "draconian financial and economic burdens" the agreement imposes on his country.

While announcing the bid decision, which was flayed by many world leaders, Trump hit out at China and India saying according to the Paris Climate deal terms, Beijing will be allowed many coal plants, and New Delhi will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020, but not the US.

He said the US will begin negotiations to reenter the Paris Agreement "on terms that are fair to the United States".

"In order to fulfil my solemn duty to protect our citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord... We are getting out and we will start to renegotiate," Trump said at the Rose Garden of the White House.

World leaders criticise Trump's decision

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker lashed as "seriously wrong" US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal.

Barack Obama slammed his successor President Donald Trump for pulling out of the Paris climate deal, warning that the move would see the United States "reject the future" by not abiding by the agreement.

Dutch Minister for the Environment Sharon Dijksma termed the Trump's announcement as a 'historic mistake'.

France, Germany, Italy issued a joint statement saying the Paris climate deal can't be renegotiated.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Donald Trump had made an historic error by abandoning the Paris climate agreement.

Paris climate pact can't be renegotiated: UNFCCC

The Paris Climate Change Agreement adopted by 194 countries is a historic treaty and cannot be renegotiated, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said on Friday.

The Paris Agreement remains a historic treaty signed by 194 and ratified by 147 countries. Therefore it cannot be renegotiated based on the request of a single Party (the US), the UNFCCC said in a statement here.