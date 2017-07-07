Donald Trump's handshake blunder: Poland's Andrzej Duda rejects reports of wife 'snubbing' US President

New Delhi: Following the incident of Polish First lady appearing to rebuff US President Donald Trump's handshake offer and greeting Malania instead, Polish President Andrzej Duda has rejected reports of his wife 'snubbing' Trump, reported ANI.

The footage screening Trump being allegedly affronted by Polish First lady Kornhauser-Duda has already exploded the internet with innumerable views. However, seemingly, Kornhauser-Duda did not notice Trump proffering his hands towards her and so she turned to Melania for a handshake.

In an attempt to clear all the confusions surrounding the incident, the Polish President took to Twitter and re-tweeted a video which showed Kornhauser-Duda turning to shake Trump's hand right after greeting the US First Lady Melania.

President Duha's tweet appears to reveal his willingness to fight against 'Fake News' which perhaps determine his inclination towards joining Trump's anti-'Fake News' campaign.

Watch the video here: