Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban' fallout? Woman abused when she objected to clicking pics - WATCH

Atlanta: This is really shameful!

This video has gone massively viral on internet and the shameful act is being slammed by a number of users.

The video allegedly shows a Muslim-American woman being abused and harassed by a man.

The video footage was filmed by Muslim-American woman Asma Elhuni, who was abused and harassed by a man in a coffee shop in Atlanta.

The man - Rob Koehler - was taking pictures of her without her consent and when she objected to it, he started abusing her.

Here is the VIDEO:-

"Fight back with your cameras y'all. This is Rob from Detroit. He came in and thought it's ok to take his camera out and take a pic of me. I asked are you taking s pic of me? He said yes. I said why, he said I want to. So I took out my phone and started recoding him. spread widely. Racists feel emboldened now #FightBack (sic)," Asma Elhuni wrote on Facebook.

Noteworthy, the incident comes days after US President Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban' policy.