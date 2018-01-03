Donald Trump's new message for Kim Jong Un: Have bigger and more powerful nuclear button

New Delhi/New York: Responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying he always had a nuclear button on his desk, US President Donald Trump said that his nuclear button is much bigger and more powerful.

Trump tweeted:

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

This comes just hours after the North Korean dictator ordered his scientists to build the country's biggest Inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM), which would be launched in September, the 70th anniversary of the regime.

Earlier, in a televised New Year address, the North Korean leader had said that the entire US is within range of his nuclear weapons, and that a nuclear button is always on his desk.

Notably, North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September in defiance of international warnings and sanctions, raising fears of a new conflict on the Korean peninsula.

After North Korea tested its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in November, which it said was capable of delivering a warhead to anywhere in the United States, Kim declared his nuclear force complete.

He continued that theme in his New Year`s address, announcing that North Korea would focus in the coming year on "mass producing nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment".

Trump in November declared North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism, a move that allows the US administration to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programmes.