Donald Trump's state visit plans puts Queen Elizabeth in 'difficult position'
London: The British government is holding fast to plans to invite US President Donald Trump for a state visit even as protests mount.
Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, said on Tuesday the invitation has put Queen Elizabeth II in a "very difficult position" because of the furor surrounding Trump's travel ban on refugees and people from some Muslim-majority countries.
He said in a letter to The Times that the invitation to Trump was "ill-judged" and should not have been made until Trump had spent some years in office.
The queen makes invitations to state visits on the advice of government officials, and traditionally hosts the visitor in Buckingham Palace.
Protesters took to the streets in London and other cities yesterday calling for the trip to be cancelled.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!