close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Donald Trump's White House advisor slams media for divorce story

Anthony Scaramucci has been in the news as former White House Secretary Sean Spicer resigned post his appointment.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 11:59
Donald Trump&#039;s White House advisor slams media for divorce story
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump`s newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci slammed the media for reporting that his wife has filed for a divorce, while she was nine months pregnant, for his `naked` political ambitions.

"Family does not need to be drawn into this. Soon we will learn who in the media has class and who doesn`t. No further comments on this," Scaramucci said.

 

"Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more," he added.

 

Earlier, the New York Post has reported that Scaramucci`s wife, Deidre Ball`s "naked ambition, which is so enormous that it left her at her wits` end."

According to the report, "Deidre is not a fan of Trump and she hasn`t exactly been on board and supportive of Anthony and his push to get back into the White House."

Scaramucci has been in the news as former White House Secretary Sean Spicer resigned post his appointment.

Also, it was reported that in a recent interview he called White House chief of staff Reince Priebus "a f---ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac," and used vulgar terms to describe White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon.

TAGS

USPresident Donald TrumpWhite HouseDirector Anthony ScaramucciMediaDivorce

From Zee News

Mann Ki Baat: Lets make India free from poverty, terrorism, casteism and communalism by 2022, says PM Modi
India

Mann Ki Baat: Lets make India free from poverty, terrorism,...

India

PAC asks Defence Ministry to share all missing Bofors files

India

NDA inches towards RS majority with regional parties'...

EuropeWorld

Two killed, four wounded in German disco shooting: Police

Jio phone: Idea flags net neutrality worries; to launch its own handset
Mobiles

Jio phone: Idea flags net neutrality worries; to launch its...

Theft at Neil Armstrong Museum; Astronaut&#039;s rare gold lunar space module replica stolen!
SpaceScience

Theft at Neil Armstrong Museum; Astronaut's rare gold...

India

RSS worker hacked in Kerala: Political violence is unaccept...

India

Ignoring OBOR, India and Japan forge ahead with joint conne...

World

Deal for supply of 48 Mi-17 choppers to India likely by yea...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels