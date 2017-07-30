Donald Trump's White House advisor slams media for divorce story

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump`s newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci slammed the media for reporting that his wife has filed for a divorce, while she was nine months pregnant, for his `naked` political ambitions.

"Family does not need to be drawn into this. Soon we will learn who in the media has class and who doesn`t. No further comments on this," Scaramucci said.

Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017

Family does not need to be drawn into this. Soon we will learn who in the media has class and who doesn't. No further comments on this. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 29, 2017

"Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more," he added.

Earlier, the New York Post has reported that Scaramucci`s wife, Deidre Ball`s "naked ambition, which is so enormous that it left her at her wits` end."

According to the report, "Deidre is not a fan of Trump and she hasn`t exactly been on board and supportive of Anthony and his push to get back into the White House."

Scaramucci has been in the news as former White House Secretary Sean Spicer resigned post his appointment.

Also, it was reported that in a recent interview he called White House chief of staff Reince Priebus "a f---ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac," and used vulgar terms to describe White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon.