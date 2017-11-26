Donlad Trump mistaken about being named its PoY: TIME Magazine

Washington: TIME Magazine said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump is mistaken about how it chooses its Person of the Year, after he said that he turned down the honour when the publication told him he would probably be its pick.

"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named `Man (Person) of the Year,` like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!" Trump tweeted, Efe news agency reported.

The magazine answered the president a few hours later, also on Twitter: "The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6

Trump was named Person of the Year by TIME in December 2016.

"It means a lot...I consider this a very, very great honor," the magnate said at the time.

The magazine awarded this honor to the president-elect for his "revolution" against the political establishment and his growing influence on world events following his unexpected victory in the November 2016 elections against the favorite, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

According to TIME, Trump`s win in the elections represented a "long-overdue rebuke to an entrenched and arrogant governing class" and reflected the powerful rise of populism worldwide.