Don't believe fake news, Donald Trump tells Puerto Ricans suffering from hurricane

San Juan: United States President Donald Trump continued his Twitter rampage against the "fake media," on Saturday.

Trump resorted to late-in-the-day Twitter diplomacy and asked people to "not believe the fake news."

"Fake news critics are working overtime, but we`re getting great marks from the people that truly matter!" he tweeted.

The President also hashtagged his tweets with #PRStrong and a Puerto Rican.

"We must all be united in offering assistance to everyone suffering in Puerto Rico and elsewhere in the wake of this terrible disaster."

He further said that the results of recovery efforts would speak much louder than complaints by San Juan Mayor.

Earlier, Trump lambasted San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz for "poor leadership" and being "nasty" over her remarks that the White House isn`t doing enough to support Puerto Ricans in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

"The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump," he tweeted.

"Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job (sic)," Trump added in a series of tweets.

The president also thanked Congresswoman Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon and US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp "who stated that #FEMA and Military are doing a GREAT job!"

The afternoon tweets follow a day of intense criticism directed towards the American President.

However, Puerto Rico is still facing a humanitarian crisis, and many of its people remain without power and water.

Mayor Cruz said her goal was to save lives without getting distracted by anything else.

At least 16 people on the island have been reported killed and there was widespread damage to homes, roads and infrastructure.

Trump is scheduled to visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday along with First Lady Melania Trump.