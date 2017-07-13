close
Dozen killed, over 40 wounded in Cameroon suicide bomb attack

At least 12 people were killed and over 40 wounded in a suicide bomb attack in a small town in northern Cameroon near the Nigerian border late on Wednesday, an senior army source and a local official told Reuters.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 16:03

Douala: At least 12 people were killed and over 40 wounded in a suicide bomb attack in a small town in northern Cameroon near the Nigerian border late on Wednesday, an senior army source and a local official told Reuters.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred in the town of Waza, five miles from the Nigerian border in a region frequently targeted by Boko Haram militants.

cameroonNigeria boderDoualaWazaBoko Haram

