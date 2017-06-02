close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Dozens dead after gunman torches Philippine casino killing 37

A masked gunman set fire to a gaming room at a casino in the Philippine capital on Friday, igniting a toxic blaze claimed by the Islamic State group that killed 37 people, authorities said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 23:32

Manila: A masked gunman set fire to a gaming room at a casino in the Philippine capital on Friday, igniting a toxic blaze claimed by the Islamic State group that killed 37 people, authorities said.

IS said its "fighters" carried out the attack, though Manila has repeatedly insisted the incident was not terror related.

The victims suffocated inside one of the main gambling venues of the upscale Resorts World Manila, while dozens of other people were injured in a panicked crush to escape, police said.

The gunman committed suicide by setting himself on fire about five hours after storming the casino with an M4 assault rifle and a bottle of petrol that he used to start the fire, police chief Ronald Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa and other police officials insisted the assailant was not carrying out a terrorist attack, pointing out that he did not shoot anyone, and said it appeared to be a bizarre robbery attempt by a "deranged" man.

"This is not an act of terror. There is no element of violence, threat or intimidation that leads to terrorism," Dela Rosa told reporters.

But local police chief Tomas Apolinario told AFP that 37 people died from inhaling smoke from a fire that spread quickly because of flammable carpet on the gaming room floors.

Four of the victims were from Taiwan, according to the Taiwanese government. 

The gunman initially disappeared into the chaos of smoke and running people, leading to a five-hour manhunt through the complex, which also includes a hotel and shops, according to Dela Rosa.

He said the assailant, who appeared to be a foreigner because he spoke English and looked caucasian, was found just before dawn in a hotel room having committed suicide. 

"He lay down on the bed, covered himself with a thick blanket, apparently poured petrol on the blanket and burned himself," Dela Rosa said.

Before the gunman had been killed and police had given any motive, there was an unconfirmed claim of responsibility from the Islamic State group. US President Donald Trump also branded it a "terrorist attack".

The IS group`s self-styled Amaq news agency carried a brief message in Arabic on Telegram, which said: "Islamic State fighters carried out the attack in Manila in the Philippines yesterday". 

In a later statement posted on Telegram from one of IS`s regular and authenticated accounts, the group went on to provide the gunman`s "nom de guerre" and boasted of killing and injuring nearly 100 "Christians" during the rampage.

But Philippine officials were adamant it was not related to terrorism, and was the work of an individual.

"This particular situation in Manila is not related in any way to a terrorist attack," presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella told reporters.

Dela Rosa said the man, acting alone, walked into one of the gaming rooms and fired the rifle at a large television screen, then poured gasoline onto a gambling table and set it alight.

He said the man then fired again at a stock room containing gambling chips and filled a backpack with chips worth 113 million pesos ($2.3 million).

The man left the room and went upstairs to the hotel section, but left the backpack, according to Dela Rosa.

The police chief said 18 of the 54 injured people were in hospital, while the others sustained only minor injuries.People inside the casino recounted a terrifying ordeal when the shooting broke out.

"I was about to return to the second floor from my break when I saw people running. Some hotel guests said someone yelled `ISIS`," Maricel Navaro, an employee of Resorts World, told DZMM radio, referring to another acronym for the Islamic State group.

"When we smelled smoke, we decided to go for the exit in the carpark. That`s where we got out. Before we exited, we heard two gunshots and there was thick smoke on the ground floor," Navaro said.

Outside the complex, relatives of people trapped waited on Friday to hear news of their loved ones.

"Our daughter called us past midnight saying she was in the VIP section of the casino and there was smoke and they were suffocating," Gil Yongco, 42, told AFP.

"We are very worried about her. We haven`t heard from her."

Their daughter, Hazel, died, authorities announced later.

President Rodrigo Duterte imposed martial law last week across the southern region of Mindanao to crush what he called a rising threat from IS.

He made the move shortly after militants went on a rampage through the southern city of Marawi, about 800 kilometres (500 miles) south of Manila.

Security forces are still battling the militants in Marawi, and the clashes there have left at least 175 people dead.

Duterte said last week he might declare martial law across the rest of the country if the terrorism threat spread.

TAGS

PhilippineRodrigo DuterteMindanaoManilaIslamic stateISISRonald Dela

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump, says US spies may have faked hacking evidence
World

Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump, says US spies may have...

Nepal to elect new Prime minister on Sunday
WorldAsia

Nepal to elect new Prime minister on Sunday

&#039;Bedroom jehadis&#039; new target of security forces in Kashmir, as social media turns virtual battleground
Jammu and Kashmir

'Bedroom jehadis' new target of security forces i...

SHOCKING! Bihar class 12 topper Ganesh Kumar, arrested for forgery, is 42-year-old, father to two children: Board
Bihar

SHOCKING! Bihar class 12 topper Ganesh Kumar, arrested for...

Russia clears deck for supply of S-400 Triumf missile defence to India; PM Modi says rise above good, bad terrorism
India

Russia clears deck for supply of S-400 Triumf missile defen...

After spending 196 days in space, astronauts Thomas Pesquet and Oleg​ Novitskiy returns to Earth!
Space

After spending 196 days in space, astronauts Thomas Pesquet...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video