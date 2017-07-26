close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Dozens hospitalised in Indonesia's Aceh province as thick haze spreads

Young children lie in hospital in Aceh province, Indonesia, as thick smoke caused by forest fires forces dozens of people to be treated for lung infections.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 17:34

Meulaboh: Young children lie in hospital in Aceh province, Indonesia, as thick smoke caused by forest fires forces dozens of people to be treated for lung infections.

Some schoolchildren were still able to go to school in Meulaboh today wearing masks but several schools suspended classes so students could stay at home.

In the past week, about 35 hotspots -- concentrations of fires -- have destroyed 70 hectares (0.27 square miles) of forests and other land in Aceh, the national disaster agency said.

"The land fires have been caused by people who clear their land by the traditional slash and burn method, so the fire spreads," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purno Nugroho said.

People are advised to monitor their land and not to slash and burn, especially since the current dry season makes it easy for forest fires to escalate, Nugroho added.

Authorities are trying to put out the blazes and have warned of an escalating threat of forest fires with the dry season expected to continue for several months.

The haze is an annual problem in Indonesia caused by fires set in forest and on carbon-rich peatland in Indonesia to clear land for palm oil and pulpwood plantations.

The blazes occur mainly on Indonesia's Sumatra island and the Indonesian part of Borneo, with monsoon winds typically blowing the haze over nearby Singapore and Malaysia.

There are currently about 180 hotspots in Indonesia over about six provinces, but the number is significantly lower than in 2015 when haze cloaked large parts of the region causing huge numbers to fall ill and sending diplomatic tensions soaring.

Last year, researchers from Harvard and Columbia universities in the United States estimated that the 2015 smog outbreak may have caused over 100,000 premature deaths.

This story accompanies a photo essay by Chaideer Mahyuddin.

TAGS

IndonesiaSumatra islandAceh provinceAcehIndonesia disaster agencyIndonesia fores fireIndonesia fire

From Zee News

Thais free 1,066 turtles on King’s birthday for good fortune
Environment

Thais free 1,066 turtles on King’s birthday for good fortun...

17 more bodies recovered, Gujarat flood deaths rise to 111
Gujarat

17 more bodies recovered, Gujarat flood deaths rise to 111

Nitish Kumar to resign? Bihar CM on way to meet Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi
Bihar

Nitish Kumar to resign? Bihar CM on way to meet Governor Ke...

Xiaomi launches Mi 5X with MIUI9: Know about price, specifications
Mobiles

Xiaomi launches Mi 5X with MIUI9: Know about price, specifi...

Amid Sikkim standoff, NSA Ajit Doval to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
India

Amid Sikkim standoff, NSA Ajit Doval to meet Chinese Presid...

Encounter breaks out in J&amp;K&#039;s Anantnag, 2-3 terrorists believed to be hiding; mobile, internet service suspended
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Anantnag, 2-3 terror...

AfricaWorld

At least 8 dead in building collapse in Nigeria's Lago...

Corruption in Delhi govt depts came down by 70 pc: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi

Corruption in Delhi govt depts came down by 70 pc: Arvind K...

World

EU raises 'concerns' over US sanctions vote again...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels