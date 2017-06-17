close
Drone strike kills 3 Qaeda suspects in Yemen

For more than two years, Yemen has been locked in a devastating civil war between the Saudi-backed government and Shiite rebels who control the capital.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 16:56

Aden: A US drone strike has killed three suspected members of Al-Qaeda in Yemen`s Shabwa province, a jihadist stronghold in the south, a security official said on Saturday.

The strike hit a vehicle in Saeed district late Friday killing the driver and both passengers, the official said.

Washington considers Al-Qaeda`s Yemen-based branch to be its most dangerous and has conducted a long-running drone war against its leaders.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the campaign has intensified.

Last month, US commandos conducted a ground raid on an Al-Qaeda headquarters compound in Marib province, further north, killing at least seven militants in a fight that left several US troops wounded. 

For more than two years, Yemen has been locked in a devastating civil war between the Saudi-backed government and Shiite rebels who control the capital.

Al-Qaeda has taken advantage of the conflict to expand its presence in several areas of southern and eastern Yemen under the nominal control of the government and its allies in a Saudi-led military coalition.

Al-QaedaYemenDonald TrumpMarib provinceSaudi-led military coalitionJihadist

