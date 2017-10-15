Dumped at dinner, girl drives boyfriend’s Mercedes into pool

A Wall Street Banker did not certainly expect this when he dumped his Russia-born model girlfriend. It was over an investment plan of the lady over which the banker decided to part ways, but what came after was no less than a shocker for him.

After the man, Guy Gentile, told her girlfriend, Kristina Kuchma, that their relationship was over during a dinner, the first thing she did was to throw hot green tea into his face. And then came the bigger shocker, she drove his high-end Mercedes into a swimming pool.

The argument between the two at a dinner date started when Kristina asked Gentile to give her $50,000 (Over Rs 32 lakh) to fund her business idea. But the man refused to give any money and even dumped her on the spot, which was not far from his residence in Bahamas.

Fuming over this, Kristina sneaked into the banker’s house and drove his Mercedes S400 hybrid straight into his swimming pool. Following this, she sent a text to the banker saying “I have a surprise for you on a backyard, start with that investment idea first”.

He discovered what had happened only the next day. He said that his initial worry was not about the car, but about Kristina who he thought was inside the car. But later, all he could say was, “I dumped her, she dumped my car”.