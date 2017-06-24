close
Dutch FM Bert Koenders confirms 'good news' reporters freed in Colombia

Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders Saturday confirmed that two reporters had been freed by ELN rebels in Colombia, saying it was "very good news."

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 12:26

Hague: Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders Saturday confirmed that two reporters had been freed by ELN rebels in Colombia, saying it was "very good news."

Reporter Derk Johannes Bolt, 62, and his cameraman Eugenio Ernest Marie Follender, 58, "are doing pretty well considering the circumstances," Koenders said in a statement, thanking the Colombian government and adding that the Dutch ambassador had spoken with both men.

