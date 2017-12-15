हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Dutch police open fire on man with knife at Schiphol airport

"Man at Schiphol shot at by the military police, after he made threats with a knife. Situation safe," the military police said in a tweet. 

AFP| Updated: Dec 15, 2017, 22:24 PM IST
The HAGUE: Dutch military police on Friday opened fire on a man armed with a knife at Amsterdam`s busy Schiphol airport, they said.

"Man at Schiphol shot at by the military police, after he made threats with a knife. Situation safe," the military police said in a tweet. A second tweet said the "suspect had been overpowered and arrested."

