Dutch police open fire on man with knife at Schiphol airport
| Updated: Dec 15, 2017, 22:24 PM IST
The HAGUE: Dutch military police on Friday opened fire on a man armed with a knife at Amsterdam`s busy Schiphol airport, they said.
"Man at Schiphol shot at by the military police, after he made threats with a knife. Situation safe," the military police said in a tweet. A second tweet said the "suspect had been overpowered and arrested."