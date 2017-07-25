Duterte vows end to uprising, 'jail or hell' in drug war

Manila: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to continue his bloody war on illegal drugs despite international and domestic criticism and warned that offenders will end up in "jail or hell."

In his second state of the nation speech on July 24, Duterte also insisted he would not hold peace talks with communist rebels because of continuing attacks.

Security issues dominated his most important annual speech, including a disastrous two-month uprising by pro- Islamic State group militants in a southern city, the worst crisis he has faced.

Thousands of protesters marched outside Congress demanding he deliver on a range of promises which mirror the diverse burdens of his presidency, from protecting human rights to improving internet speed.

A look at the most serious issues confronting Duterte as he enters his second year in power.