Earthquake 5.1 strikes southwest Turkey

Reuters| Last Updated: Nov 25, 2017, 10:28 AM IST
ISTANBUL: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit southwest Turkey at 2149 GMT on Friday, Turkey`s Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said.

The epicentre was at Aricilar-Ula district, southeast of Mugla province on the Aegean Sea at a depth of 6.3 km, Kandilli Observatory said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake.

Trending