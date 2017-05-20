close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Earthquake deep under sea in the Philippines

An earthquake struck near the centre of the Philippine archipelago.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 08:43

Shangai: A magnitude 5.6.earthquake struck near the centre of the Philippine archipelago on Saturday, but the Philvolcs seismology agency said the tremor was too deep to raise fears of casualties or damage.

The quake struck shortly after 9 p.m. (0100 GMT). The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) estimated its depth at 540 km (336 miles) under the Bohol Sea, 99 km (62 miles) south of Cebu City. CENC had estimated its magnitude at 6.0.

TAGS

EarthquakePhilippineCENCChina Earthquake Networks Center

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

NASA, ISRO join hands to build Earth-imaging satellite, NISAR
Space

NASA, ISRO join hands to build Earth-imaging satellite, NIS...

MI5 opened file on UK opposition leader
World

MI5 opened file on UK opposition leader

Honduras withdraws top diplomat in Venezuela over political...
AmericasWorld

Honduras withdraws top diplomat in Venezuela over political...

Rishikesh-Badrinath highway closed after landslide, at least 1,000 stranded; rescue and relief operations on
Uttarakhand

Rishikesh-Badrinath highway closed after landslide, at leas...

Beijing denies intercepting US plane over East China Sea
WorldAsia

Beijing denies intercepting US plane over East China Sea

Chinese jets intercept U.S. radiation-sniffing plane, U.S....
AmericasWorld

Chinese jets intercept U.S. radiation-sniffing plane, U.S....

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video