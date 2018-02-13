Earthquake jolts the Andaman Islands
ANI| Updated: Feb 13, 2018, 11:13 AM IST
Representational image
PORT BLAIR: An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hit the Andaman Islands on Tuesday morning.
As per the meteorological department, the earthquake occurred at around 8: 09 AM in the morning.
As of now, no casualties or damage have been reported.Earlier on January 14, an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Islands.