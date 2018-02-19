हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 shakes Mexico City

An earthquake alarmed residents of Mexico City in the early hours of Monday, sending many into the streets, Reuters witnesses said.

Reuters| Updated: Feb 19, 2018, 13:03 PM IST
Comments |
Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 shakes Mexico City
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

MEXICO CITY: An earthquake alarmed residents of Mexico City in the early hours of Monday, sending many into the streets, Reuters witnesses said.

The magnitude 6.1 quake hit 43 km (27 miles) east of Oaxaca at a depth of 10 km at 0656 GMT, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Tags:
Mexico CityEarthquakemagnitude
Next
Story

I should pay significantly higher taxes: Bill Gates

Trending