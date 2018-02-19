Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 shakes Mexico City
An earthquake alarmed residents of Mexico City in the early hours of Monday, sending many into the streets, Reuters witnesses said.
The magnitude 6.1 quake hit 43 km (27 miles) east of Oaxaca at a depth of 10 km at 0656 GMT, the U.S. Geological Survey said.