Earthquake

Earthquake measuring 6.6 jolts northeastern region of Indonesia

An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale jolted the northeastern region of Indonesia on Friday.

BALI: An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck the northeastern region of Indonesia on Friday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake originated 153 km northeast of Raba at a depth of 564.7 km, it said.

However, there's no immediate report of a tsunami threat.

On August 5, a 6.9-magnitude quake struck off Lombok Island in Indonesia. The tourist island suffered hundreds of aftershocks since, some of them as strong as a magnitude 5.9 that shook the region on August 9.

The overall death toll has now gone up to 460. Search and rescue efforts are still underway. Almost 1,000 people are hospitalised, reported Efe news. 

At least 417,000 people have been displaced by the temblor, which damaged almost 72,000 homes, 671 schools, 52 health centres and 128 religious sites.
 
Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activities, where some 7,000 earthquakes, mostly moderate, are recorded each year.

With agency inputs

