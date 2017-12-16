Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits off Java, Indonesia: USGS

Jakarta: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck off the coast of Java in Indonesia, the United States Geological Survey said on Friday, but there were no reports of casualties.

The USGS said the epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 92 kms, about 52 kms southwest of Tasikmalaya.

Indonesia’s national disaster management agency said the quake activated early tsunami warning systems in the south of Java, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami had been detected.

Tremors were felt in central and west Java and caused minor damage to some buildings but no casualties. The quake swayed buildings for several seconds in the capital Jakarta.

Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, is home to more than half of its 250 million people.