Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hits off Greenland, says USGS

The quake initially reported as a magnitude 7.1, struck at 0149 GMT.

A powerful quake of magnitude 6.8 struck off the eastern coast of Greenland on Friday, the US Geological Survey said. 

The quake initially reported as a magnitude 7.1, struck at 0149 GMT. Its epicentre was in a remote area 253 miles (407 km) east of Ittoqqortoormiit in Greenland.

It was strong enough to cause local waves in the Greenland Sea but was not expected to cause a tsunami in more populated areas, the US Tsunami Warning System said. 

