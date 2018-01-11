हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Ecuador grants citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Assange

Julian Assange has been sheltering at its London embassy for five years

AFP| Updated: Jan 11, 2018, 22:27 PM IST
Ecuador has granted citizenship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been sheltering at its London embassy for five years to avoid arrest, Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa announced Thursday.

Espinosa told a press conference in Quito that Assange, an Australian, became an Ecuadoran citizen on December 12.

As a result, she said Ecuador had asked London to recognize Assange as a diplomat, which would give him immunity from arrest, a request Britain has refused.

