Egypt adds media watchdog to blocked websites list

Egypt has blocked more than 100 websites since May, including media sites seen as critical of the government.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 17:26

Cairo: Egypt has blocked access to the website of media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, adding RSF to a growing list of restricted online sites in the North African country.

The Paris-based group said yesterday its website was blocked on August 14, shortly after it had issued a statement condemning the ongoing detention of an Egyptian photojournalist.

Egypt has blocked more than 100 websites since May, including media sites seen as critical of the government.

Rights groups have repeatedly accused former army chief and now President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of stifling dissent.

In the 2017 press freedom index published by MSF, Egypt ranked 161st out of 180 countries.

