Egypt, France discuss trade, bilateral ties

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has met French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire in Cairo over economic ties and bilateral relations. During the meeting on Sunday, Sisi expressed keenness to continue cooperation with France and boost relations in all fields, the presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

Sisi also stressed the importance of coordination and consultation on various regional and international issues of common interests, especially the current crises in the Middle East. They also discussed the maximum cooperation in the sectors of health, renewable energy, transportation and logistics, according to Rady.

Sisi and Le Maire also discussed the potential of strengthening partnership between France and Africa during Egypt`s chairmanship of the African Union in 2019 in order to promote economic development in the continent. He praised the work of French companies in Egyptian national projects, such as the development of the Suez Canal axis and the new cities being constructed throughout the country.

Le Maire arrived in Egypt on Sunday in preparation for an anticipated visit by French President Emmanuel Macron later this month, Egypt`s state MENA news agency reported. The long-awaited visit by Macron will be his first since assuming office in 2017.

Sisi visited Paris in October 2017, where he discussed with Macron joint efforts to combat terrorism, the Middle East peace process and the situation in Libya. During his talks with Sisi, the French minister affirmed France`s appreciation of the Egyptian president`s leadership, which has guided Egypt from difficult times to its current state of stability, the presidential spokesman said.