close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Egypt kills 12 militants in North Sinai air strike

The air strikes "resulted in the killing of 12 highly dangerous . leaders of Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis", the military said in a statement. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 20:59

Cairo: Egyptian jets bombed a gathering site of Sinai-based Islamist militants, killing 12 and destroying several four-wheel-drive vehicles, the military said on Tuesday.

An Islamist insurgency in the rugged, thinly populated Sinai Peninsula has gained pace since the military overthrew President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt`s oldest Islamist movement, in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.

The air strikes "resulted in the killing of 12 highly dangerous . leaders of Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis", the military said in a statement. It did not say when the aerial bombing took place. 

Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis, Egypt`s most active militant group, swore allegiance to Islamic State in 2014 and adopted the name Sinai Province. It is blamed for the killing of hundreds of soldiers and policemen in attacks since then. The group has turned its guns on Egyptian Christians in recent months, killing around 100 in bombings at Coptic churches.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi carried out air strikes on militants in Libya in response to a deadly attack on Coptic Christians last month that left at least 29 killed.

Egypt`s military says it has killed thousands of militants in operations in Sinai. Residents of the Sinai say the high death rates include civilians.

TAGS

Egyptian jets bombedSinaiIslamist militantMohamed MursiMuslim BrotherhoodAnsar Bayt al-Maqdis

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

WorldAsia

Iraq's army encircles Islamic State in Mosul's Ol...

No DJs, hockey sticks in &#039;kaanwar yatra&#039;
Uttar Pradesh

No DJs, hockey sticks in 'kaanwar yatra'

WorldAsia

South Korea's Moon Jae urges North Korea to return det...

Portugal forest fire: Death toll rises to 64, PM Antonio Costa asks emergency services for answers
AfricaWorld

Portugal forest fire: Death toll rises to 64, PM Antonio Co...

Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi govt rejects mercy petition of Gopal Ansal
Delhi

Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi govt rejects mercy petition of G...

WorldAsia

US shoots down drone close to Iraqi-Syrian border

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video