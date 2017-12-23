हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Egypt road accidents leave 26 dead

Accidents on Egypt's roads killed more than 5,000 people in 2016.

AFP| Updated: Dec 23, 2017, 18:04 PM IST
CAIRO: Two accidents on Egypt's roads have killed at least 26 people in three days, authorities said.

A collision today involving a minibus on a desert road 145 kilometres south of Cairo left 13 dead, the health ministry said.

That came just days after a crash on the same road also claimed 13 lives.

Accidents on Egypt's roads killed more than 5,000 people in 2016, according to official figures, and authorities have moved to strengthen enforcement of traffic laws.

