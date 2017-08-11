 
Egypt train collision kills at least 18: Report

Two trains collided on the outskirts of the Egyptian city of Alexandria on Friday, killing at least 18 people, state television reported.

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 20:19

Cairo: Two trains collided on the outskirts of the Egyptian city of Alexandria on Friday, killing at least 18 people, state television reported.

The crash also injured 58 people.

Footage broadcast on state television showed one train had partly keeled over in the crash, and medics were seen moving the dead and injured to ambulances.

