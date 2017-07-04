Egyptian parliament approves extending state of emergency for three months

Cairo: Egypt's parliament has approved a presidential decision to extend the state of emergency nationwide for another three months.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi initially imposed the state of emergency after suicide bombings struck two Coptic Christian churches on Palm Sunday in an attack that was claimed by the Egyptian affiliate the Islamic State group.

State-run MENA news agency quoted Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel Aal today as saying that the persistence of danger is the reason for the extension. The extension starts on July 10. It was also approved by Cabinet last month.

Since December, attacks on Coptic Christians in Egypt have claimed the lives of more than 100 people and wounded scores.