close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Egyptian parliament approves extending state of emergency for three months

Egypt's parliament has approved a presidential decision to extend the state of emergency nationwide for another three months.

﻿
AP Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 23:36

Cairo: Egypt's parliament has approved a presidential decision to extend the state of emergency nationwide for another three months.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi initially imposed the state of emergency after suicide bombings struck two Coptic Christian churches on Palm Sunday in an attack that was claimed by the Egyptian affiliate the Islamic State group.

State-run MENA news agency quoted Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel Aal today as saying that the persistence of danger is the reason for the extension. The extension starts on July 10. It was also approved by Cabinet last month.

Since December, attacks on Coptic Christians in Egypt have claimed the lives of more than 100 people and wounded scores.

TAGS

CairoEgyptAli Abdel AalEgypt's parliamentEgypt emergencyCoptic Christian

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

India

Narendra Modi in Israel: PM calls for opposing evils of ter...

Technology

Truecaller introduces 'Flash Messaging' feature o...

India

SC refuses early hearing in PMLA case against Karti Chidamb...

Israel extends extraordinary welcome to PM Narendra Modi on his &#039;ground-breaking&#039; visit; Benjamin Netanyahu says &#039;we love India&#039;
India

Israel extends extraordinary welcome to PM Narendra Modi on...

Sheena Bora case: Court records statement of cop who arrested driver Shyam Rai
Maharashtra

Sheena Bora case: Court records statement of cop who arrest...

Manipur

Manipur Assembly session from July 20

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video