Eight dead, 35 injured in gas pipeline explosion in China

Beijing: At least eight people died and 35 injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday, local authorities said.

The explosion occurred at around 10 am local time in Shazi town in Qinglong County.

The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported..

Days of heavy rain triggered a landslide, which crushed the pipeline operated by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and caused gas leak and ensuing blast.

The fire caused by the explosion was put out and residents nearby were evacuated, while further investigation continues.