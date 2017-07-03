close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Eight dead, 35 injured in gas pipeline explosion in China

The explosion occurred at around 10 am local time in Shazi town in Qinglong County. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 09:21

Beijing: At least eight people died and 35 injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday, local authorities said.

The explosion occurred at around 10 am local time in Shazi town in Qinglong County. 

The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported..

Days of heavy rain triggered a landslide, which crushed the pipeline operated by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and caused gas leak and ensuing blast. 

The fire caused by the explosion was put out and residents nearby were evacuated, while further investigation continues.

TAGS

China gas pipeline explosionChinaBeijingGuizhou provinceShazi townChina National Petroleum CorporationQinglong CountyLandslide

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Syed Salahuddin, declared &#039;global terrorist&#039; by US, admits to carrying out terror attacks in India
India

Syed Salahuddin, declared 'global terrorist' by U...

Mumbai

Supreme Court to hear Haji Ali Dargah trust case on Monday

Air India&#039;s New Delhi-Bagdogra flight leaves with faulty AC, passengers complain of suffocation; video goes viral
Delhi

Air India's New Delhi-Bagdogra flight leaves with faul...

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft departs space station, returns to Earth today
Space

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft departs space station, returns to...

PM Narendra Modi&#039;s Israel visit: Cooperation in cyber security top on agenda, says Netanyahu
India

PM Narendra Modi's Israel visit: Cooperation in cyber...

As India boosts soldiers in Sikkim&#039;s Doka La, China calls for withdrawal of troops to de-escalate tension
India

As India boosts soldiers in Sikkim's Doka La, China ca...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video