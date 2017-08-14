close
Eight foreigners among dead in Burkina Faso attack: Minister

The "terrorist" attack on a restaurant in Burkina Faso killed at least 18 people including eight foreigners and seven locals.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 20:56

Abidjan: The "terrorist" attack on a restaurant in Burkina Faso killed at least 18 people including eight foreigners and seven locals, the country`s foreign minister Alpha Barry said Monday.

The foreigners killed in Sunday`s attack included one Frenchman; one Canadian woman; male victims from Senegal, Niger, Lebanon and Turkey; and two Kuwaiti women, while three victims remain unidentified, he said.

