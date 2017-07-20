close
Eight killed in Vietnam typhoon

The typhoon also caused 175 houses to collapse, ripped roofs off nearly 6,200 houses, sank 57 fishing ships and boats and damaged roads and bridges, Xinhua news agency quoted the officials as saying.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 14:34

Hanoi: Eight people were killed and four others injured in Vietnam as typhoon Talas hit the country, officials said on Thursday.

The typhoon also caused 175 houses to collapse, ripped roofs off nearly 6,200 houses, sank 57 fishing ships and boats and damaged roads and bridges, Xinhua news agency quoted the officials as saying.

Talas was the second tropical storm the hit country this year.

VietnamVietnam TyphoonHanoiTalas

