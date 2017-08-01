close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Eight migrants found dead at sea off Libya: Italy coastguard

The bodies of eight migrants have been found at sea off the coast of Libya by rescuers coming to the aid of four rubber dinghies, the Italian coastguard said on Tuesday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 22:14

Rome: The bodies of eight migrants have been found at sea off the coast of Libya by rescuers coming to the aid of four rubber dinghies, the Italian coastguard said on Tuesday.

Some 500 survivors in total were being pulled to safety, the coastguard told AFP. Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, which was taking part in the rescues, said the bodies had been recovered by the Santa Lucia merchant ship.

"We are here to stop more people drowning, today eight dead and four drifting boats" in distress, Proactiva's founder Oscar Champs said on Twitter.

The charity said there were 79 women and 39 minors - including four young children - among those rescued.

Nearly 95,000 people have been brought to safety in Italy this year, a rise of one percent on the same period last year, according to the interior ministry.

At least 2,385 migrants have died during the perilous crossing since January, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. 

TAGS

LibyaItalyNGOProactiva Open ArmsInternational Organization for Migration

From Zee News

World

US senator says Donald Trump ready for war with North Korea

World

Two Spanish NATO planes briefly violate Finnish airspace

North EastManipur

Bomb found near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur

Haryana

Youth hacks sister, friend to death in Sirsa village

Delhi

Man held for killing wife on suspicion of infidelity

Pakistani Taliban launches English magazine &#039;Sunnat E Khaula&#039; to urge women to take up &#039;jihad&#039;
WorldAsia

Pakistani Taliban launches English magazine 'Sunnat E...

Delhi

Four dead due to swine flu in RML hospital, AIIMS in July

West Bengal

Bengal flood toll rises to 46 with 7 more deaths

World

NATO intercepts Russian jets near Estonian airspace

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India

Ben is dating twin sisters. Would you like to be like Ben?