Electoral process to elect new Nepal PM halted

Kathmandu: The electoral process to elect new Nepal Prime Minister has been halted in Nepal due to the disruption by opposition Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) in Parliament over the vote count in Bharatpur.

The electoral process of electing a new Nepal Prime Minister will now take place on Tuesday.

House Speaker Onsari Gharti Magar has called for next parliamentary meeting on Tuesday at 1 p.m. local time.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deub is the only candidate running for the Prime Minister's post.

The opposition parties have denounced the Prime Ministerial election claiming that they were not informed about it.

The House Speaker is required to announce the letter from President to start the electoral process but House Speaker Magar issued a notice regarding it as the parliamentary procession was disrupted by the opposition last week too.

The CPN-UML has been protesting against the halt in vote count of Bharatpur Metropolitan City as 90 ballot papers were found torn.

As per the law of Nepal re-polling is needed over.

The Election Commission of Nepal has also directed the district election office for re-polling which has angered the opposition.

A writ is also filed against the decision in Supreme Court and hearing is set to start from Monday.

It has reinstated its demand of resumption in vote count in Bharatpur to let the parliament commence.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal had resigned as the Nepal prime minister to pave the way for Nepali Congress Chief Sher Bahadur Deuba to become the next premier, as per an understanding the two leaders had reached in August 2016.

Earlier, President Bhandari allocated one week time for political parties to garner consensus over formation of unity government which expired on Tuesday.