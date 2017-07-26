close
Eliminate terror safe havens in Pak: Muhajir Congress urges US

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 10:07

Washington: The Trump administration should use "all possible means" to eliminate terrorist safe havens in Pakistan, which are supported by its spy agency ISI, a group claiming to speak for the refugees in that country has said.

The World Muhajir Congress (WMC) in a memorandum to members of the US Congress urged them to "employ all possible means to support their true and natural allies in Pakistan".

The memorandum was submitted during a congressional hearing on July 25.

Muhajir is an Arabic-origin term used in Pakistan to describe Muslim immigrants, of multi-ethnic origin, and their descendants, who migrated from India after the Partition.

According to WMC, about 50 million Muhajirs live in Karachi, Hyderabad and other urban areas of Sindh province.

Its memorandum said that Pakistan's military establishment has been "systematically turning" the country into a "safe haven" for religiously motivated jihadists.

"On the other hand, all secular, educated and democracy loving forces in Pakistan are being obliterated. Secular and pro-western Urdu-speaking Muhajirs and Balochs are the prime target of Pakistan's military establishment," it said.

The memorandum alleged Pakistan's northwest tribal areas have been transformed by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) into "jihadist sanctuaries" where several terrorist outfits, including the Haqqani network, have set up their base.

The US blames the Haqqani network for attacks on its forces in Afghanistan and has been asking Pakistan to help it tame the terrorist group.

The WMC urged the Trump administration and the US Congress to employ "all possible means" to eliminate terrorist safe havens in Pakistan.

