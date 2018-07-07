हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thailand cave rescue

Help from Elon Musk could be crucial if accepted by Thai authorities who are battling against the possibility of more rain flooding the entrance to the cave.

Elon Musk offers to send SpaceX engineers to rescue children in Thai cave
A parameter has been set up around the mouth of Tham Luang cave complex. (Reuters Photo)

Billionaire investor, engineer and business magnate Elon Musk has offered to help rescue a group of 12 children who were recently discovered trapped in a cave in Thailand.

Musk has said he could send a team of engineers from SpaceX - his aerospace and space transportation services company - to assist in rescue efforts which local authorities have said could take anywhere between weeks to months. "SpaceX & Boring Co engineers headed to Thailand tomorrow to see if we can be helpful to govt," he tweeted on Saturday. He also outlined that an escape pod or inflatable tube could be designed to bring the children and their football coach out safely.

Help from Musk could be crucial if accepted by Thai authorities who are battling against the possibility of more rain flooding the entrance to the cave.

The children - all budding footballers - were missing for several days before being discovered deep inside a cave on Monday. It is reported that the mouth of the cave got flooded with rainwater after the children and their coach entered.

While a group of soldiers have been deputed to stay with those trapped, a medical crisis too looms with oxygen levels apparently falling inside the cave. Reuters reported that the possibility of putting in an oxygen line is being considered and an extensive medical preparation for the children and their coach is being mounted.

