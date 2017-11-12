Emirates unveils first-class cabins at Dubai Airshow with virtual windows to relay sky - See pics

DUBAI: Emirates, the Middle East's largest air carrier, has unveiled new, state-of-the-art, first class private suites.

In an industry first, passenger suites in the middle aisle without windows will be fitted with "virtual windows" relaying the sky outside via fiber optic cameras on the plane.

A video call feature in the suites that connects passengers to the cabin crew, as well as temperature control and various mood lighting settings.

Emirates President Tim Clark unveiled the cabin today at the start of the biennial Dubai Airshow. Clark declined to say how much a ticket in the 40 square-foot (3.7-square-meter) private suite will cost.

The private suites will be available on the airline's Boeing 777.

The new First Class product has been entirely redesigned, with a range of new features. In addition to the First Class cabin, both Business and Economy Class cabins will also boast a number of enhancements.

We are changing the game in First Class travel. Learn more about our new @BoeingAirplanes 777 First Class Private Suites. https://t.co/mhNPdrCUzR pic.twitter.com/QcF4ZOGRTA — Emirates airline (@emirates) November 12, 2017

Full family of Emirates aircraft including the airline’s 100th A380, its latest Boeing 777-300ER with new cabin interiors, the Emirates Executive A319 aircraft, and the Cirrus SR 22 and Embraer Phenom 100 jets which will be utilized by the Emirates Flight Training Academy have been put on display to visitors at the Dubai airshow.