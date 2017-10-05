close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Emmanuel Macron's sharp tongue throws French Twitter into a frenzy

During a visit to a struggling company in the south-west of France on Wednesday, Macron was caught on video discussing clashes outside between the police and workers protesting his economic policies.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 14:25

Paris: Emmanuel Macron, who at the age of 39 has brought youth and vigour to the French presidency, is also developing a reputation for stinging and sometimes off-message language. 

During a visit to a struggling company in the south-west of France on Wednesday, Macron was caught on video discussing clashes outside between the police and workers protesting his economic policies.

"Instead of kicking up a bloody mess, some of them would be better off going to see if they can get a job over there," he said, referring to a nearby aluminium factory battling to find workers. "Some of them have got the qualifications to do it," he said, adding: "It`s not that far for them to go."

The comments lit up TV channels and Twitter, where they were relished by the far-left and far-right, who are keen to cast Macron, a former investment banker, as out of touch with the common man and a president for the rich. 

Florian Philippot, until recently the number two in the far-right National Front party, described Macron as having "contempt" for France`s lower-income workers.
A similar accusation was levelled by Clementine Autain, a lawmaker from the far-left France Unbowed party. 

"It shows a great class contempt," she said. "He can`t stop coming out with unfair comments targeting the masses." 

Macron`s new spokesman, former journalist Bruno Roger-Petit, was quick to post the full video of Macron`s exchange on Twitter, saying some outlets and opponents were circulating extracts that made the president sound worse than was the case.

"Truncated and taken out of context," he said of snippets on social media. "Emmanuel Macron was underlining that the search for solutions on jobs is everyone`s responsibility."
It is not the first time Macron has sparked controversy with his language and then shown little sign of contrition. 

While his often erudite speeches are laced with literary references that show off his elite education, he has a tendency to use dismissive words in off-the-cuff comments that critics say make him sound arrogant.

Last month, as he was finalising changes to France`s labour rules to make hiring and firing easier, he said he would not bow to "slackers" who resist reform.
In July, visiting a high-tech start-up centre in Paris, he talked about "those who succeed and those who are nothing". 

And in 2016, when confronted by angry unionists while he was economy minister, Macron was recorded saying: "You don`t scare me with your t-shirt. The best way of paying for a suit is to work."
Spikey language has dogged French presidents in the past.

Nicolas Sarkozy caused uproar while interior minister in 2005 when he branded youths behind the worst urban violence in France in decades as "scum", a comment that haunted him as president.

And Francois Hollande was accused by his former partner of referring to the poor as "toothless", undermining his efforts to portray himself as a friend of the needy.

TAGS

Emmanuel MacronFrench presidencyFranceNational front PartyFrance Unbowed party

From Zee News

Technology

How Google Pixel 2 can threaten Apple, Samsung in premium s...

Pakistan&#039;s ISI launches &#039;Halal dasta&#039;, new killer squad to attack India
India

Pakistan's ISI launches 'Halal dasta', new k...

Plan in place to face two-front war: Air Force chief BS Dhanoa
India

IAF capable of striking Pakistan nukes: Air Force chief BS...

PM expresses concern over growing problem of alcoholism
India

PM expresses concern over growing problem of alcoholism

Bezel-less Honor9i with four cameras in India for Rs 17,999
Mobiles

Bezel-less Honor9i with four cameras in India for Rs 17,999...

First three women Air Force fighter pilots to be commissioned in December
India

First three women Air Force fighter pilots to be commission...

LG approves Delhi government&#039;s higher education loan scheme
Delhi

LG approves Delhi government's higher education loan s...

Karnataka

Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar summoned by I-T Dept

World

Hit by Catalonia crisis, Spanish bonds brace for auction te...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi