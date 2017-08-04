EU imposes new Russia sanctions over Siemens Crimea turbines: Statement
Brussels: The EU imposed sanctions on three Russian nationals and three firms on Friday after gas turbines sold by German industrial giant Siemens were diverted to Ukraine's Russian-annexed Crimea region, the bloc said.
The individuals -- two Russian government officials and a senior figure with one of the companies involved -- will be subject to an asset freeze and a travel ban, the European Union said in a statement.