EU imposes new Russia sanctions over Siemens Crimea turbines: Statement

The EU imposed sanctions on three Russian nationals and three firms on Friday after gas turbines sold by German industrial giant Siemens were diverted to Ukraine's Russian-annexed Crimea region, the bloc said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 20:20

Brussels: The EU imposed sanctions on three Russian nationals and three firms on Friday after gas turbines sold by German industrial giant Siemens were diverted to Ukraine's Russian-annexed Crimea region, the bloc said.

The individuals -- two Russian government officials and a senior figure with one of the companies involved -- will be subject to an asset freeze and a travel ban, the European Union said in a statement.

