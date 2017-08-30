EU, India agrees to enhance counter-terror cooperation

New Delhi: India and the European Union on Wednesday agreed to strengthen cooperation between their security and intelligence agencies to combat the threat of terrorism and check terror financing.

The two sides deliberated extensively on combating terror financing and challenges posed by radicalisation and violent extremism, during the 10th India-European Union Counter Terrorism Dialogue here.

"Both sides strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and underscored the need for deepening cooperation to combat terrorism in a long term, sustained and comprehensive manner," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the two sides exchanged views and assessments on prevailing terrorist threats in their respective regions including state-sponsored, cross-border terrorism in the Af- Pak region.

"Discussions were also held regarding the current challenges posed by various terrorist entities, radicalisation and violent extremism, foreign terrorist fighters and combating financing of terrorism," the MEA said.

The ministry said both sides agreed to strengthen institutional linkages by establishing point of contact between Indian agencies and their European Union counterparts including Europol for closer interaction and cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism.

"They also agreed to identify relevant training programmes for capacity building of individuals on both sides working in the sphere of countering terrorism and violent extremism," the MEA said in a statement.

It said prospects for deepening counter-terrorism cooperation under the UN and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) were also emphasised.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an inter- governmental body which monitors the progress of member countries in implementing necessary measures to check money laundering and terrorist financing.

The Indian delegation at the dialogue was led by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs while the European Union side was led by Pawel Herczynski, Director for Security Policy of European External Action Service.

The next India-European Union Counter Terrorism Dialogue will take place in Brussels in 2018 on a mutually convenient date, the MEA said.