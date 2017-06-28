close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

EU prolongs economic sanctions on Russia by six months

The European Union on Wednesday prolonged the economic sanctions on Russia for another six months for its role in the ongoing unrest in eastern Ukraine.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 20:01

Brussels: The European Union on Wednesday prolonged the economic sanctions on Russia for another six months for its role in the ongoing unrest in eastern Ukraine.

The EU said Russia failed to uphold its end of the Minsk peace treaty aimed at de-escalating the conflict in the region, Efe news reported.

Embargoes on Russia`s financial, energy and defence sectors were initially put in place by the EU in July 2014. They were further strengthened in September 2014 in response to Moscow`s actions destabilising Ukraine`s east.

The move to prolong the sanctions came following an update on the peace agreement provided by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, whose countries coordinate with Russia and Ukraine in the implementation of that ceasefire.

The European Council, which convenes leaders of all 28 EU member states, unanimously formalised the extension of the sanctions in a written procedure.

The sanctions limit EU market access for major Russian state-owned companies: Sberbank, VTB Bank, Gazprombank, Vnesheconombank and Rosselkhozbank.

There was also a ban on arms trade and dual-use goods and a curtailing of Russia`s access to technologies that can be used for oil production and exploration.

Around 150 individuals and 37 entities remained subject to a visa ban until September 2017.

Sanctions were also to stay in place with regards to the Ukrainian region of Crimea, which in 2014 was annexed by Moscow following a revolution in Kiev.

TAGS

European UnionEconomic sanctionsRussia

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Five injured in group clash in tiff over transp...

Muslim man returns wallet to stranger because `Islam teaches him to do so`, wins heart as well as Internet – Watch
EuropeWorld

Muslim man returns wallet to stranger because `Islam teache...

Donald Trump attacks New York Times for carrying &#039;false story&#039;, labels it &#039;fake news joke&#039;
World

Donald Trump attacks New York Times for carrying 'fals...

Odisha

Odisha shocker: Four home guards forced to ''knee...

Delhi Golf Club incident: Panel headed by Mukul Mudgal to look into Meghalaya woman&#039;s ouster
Delhi

Delhi Golf Club incident: Panel headed by Mukul Mudgal to l...

My ideology has an edge over ideology of NDA nominee: Meira Kumar
India

My ideology has an edge over ideology of NDA nominee: Meira...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video