EU won't accept UK Brexit offer if Ireland disagrees: Donald Tusk
| Updated: Dec 01, 2017, 23:07 PM IST
Leinster: The European Union will not accept any Brexit offer from Britain that is unacceptable to Ireland, EU President Donald Tusk said on Friday in Dublin after talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.
"If the UK offer is unacceptable for Ireland, it will also be unacceptable for the EU," Tusk said.