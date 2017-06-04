close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

European cooperation vital: Emmanuel Macron to Theresa May after London attacks

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of European cooperation in the fight against extremist violence during a phone call today with his British counterpart Theresa May following the London attack.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 21:13

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of European cooperation in the fight against extremist violence during a phone call today with his British counterpart Theresa May following the London attack.

Macron "reiterated the importance" of "European cooperation in the fight against terrorism" during the conversation, a statement from his office said.

Macron also expressed France's support to Britain and said it was vital to fight propaganda on social networks.

Four French nationals are among the 48 people injured by three men who mowed down pedestrians with a van on London Bridge late yesterday before attacking revellers in a popular nightlife hub with knives.

Seven people died in the attack.

May said Britain would ensure the security of French expatriates who were voting in London on Sunday in the upcoming French parliamentary election.

Macron earlier today said his country stands by Britain:

"In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain's side," he wrote in a Tweet. 

TAGS

Emmanuel MacronTheresa MayLondon attacks

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Single women pension scheme launched in Telangana
Telangana

Single women pension scheme launched in Telangana

TN CM announces Rs 20 lakh relief to slain army man's...
Tamil Nadu

TN CM announces Rs 20 lakh relief to slain army man's...

Rahul Gandhi promises special status to Andhra Pradesh in 2019
Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi promises special status to Andhra Pradesh in 2...

Trump responds to UK attack with apparent criticism of Lond...
World

Trump responds to UK attack with apparent criticism of Lond...

Ten arrested for lynching woman, ASI suspended
World

Ten arrested for lynching woman, ASI suspended

Iran says London attacks 'wake up call', urges up...
World

Iran says London attacks 'wake up call', urges up...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video