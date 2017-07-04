close
European Union to consider additional North Korea sanctions after missile test

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 23:38

Brussels: The European Union on Tuesday warned it may consider additional sanctions against North Korea after it carried out what Pyongyang tested what it claimed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Last month, the EU expanded its sanctions blacklist after North Korea launched a volley of surface-to-ship cruise missiles off its east coast.

The EU's external affairs arm said in a statement that the bloc expected North Korea to abide by UN resolutions and halt all work on its nuclear and missile programmes.

The European Union "will consider an appropriate response, in close consultation with key partners and in line with UN Security Council deliberations, including possible additional restrictive measures," it said.

The EU expected North Korea to refrain from any further action which could increase regional tensions and to take part in talks on resolving the crisis, it added.

In an unusual joint statement earlier, Russia and China condemned the missile test as "unacceptable" and urged against "any statements or actions that could lead to an increase in tensions."

EU sanctions against North Korea date back to 2006 and are part of international efforts to halt a nuclear and ballistic missile programme which experts say is intended to give Pyongyang the capability to hit the US mainland.

TAGS

European UnionNorth KoreaNorth Korea missile testPyongyangUnited StatesRussiaChinaNorth Korea ballistic missile test

