European Union voices 'great concern' over Romania corruption

Brussels: The European Union voiced concern on Wednesday at events in Romania, warning it must not backtrack on the fight against corruption after thousands protested in Bucharest against a government emergency decree slashing penalties for abuses.

"The fight against corruption needs to be advanced, not undone. We are following the latest developments in Romania with great concern," European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and his deputy, Frans Timmermans, said in a joint statement.

"The commission warns against backtracking...," it added.