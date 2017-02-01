European Union voices 'great concern' over Romania corruption
AFP | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 18:47
Brussels: The European Union voiced concern on Wednesday at events in Romania, warning it must not backtrack on the fight against corruption after thousands protested in Bucharest against a government emergency decree slashing penalties for abuses.
"The fight against corruption needs to be advanced, not undone. We are following the latest developments in Romania with great concern," European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker and his deputy, Frans Timmermans, said in a joint statement.
"The commission warns against backtracking...," it added.
First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 18:44
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Union Budget 2017: As it happened
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Budget 2017: Here are the key highlights