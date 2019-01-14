Every time Donald Trump meets Vladimir Putin, country is told nothing: Democrats promise probe

US House Democrats on Saturday said they would explore allegations that President Donald Trump has sought to limit documentation of his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, media reported.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (Democrat, New York), responding to a report about Trump`s meetings with the Russian president, said his committee would hold hearings on the claims, in what could be one of the first actions by Democrats to probe the president since they took control of the House in January, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Sunday.

"Every time Trump meets with Putin, the country is told nothing. We will be holding hearings on the mysteries swirling around Trump`s bizarre relationship with Putin," Engel said in a written statement.

Trump on Saturday said claims he took extraordinary steps to keep his discussions with Putin secret were ridiculous.

"I had a conversation like every president does. You sit with the president of various countries. I do it with all countries. I`m not keeping anything under wraps, I couldn`t care less," Trump said in an interview on Fox News.

A Washington Post report, citing current and former US officials, said there are no classified or other detailed records of Trump`s meetings with Putin over the past two years.