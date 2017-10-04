close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ex-chief justice's party files petition against Nawaz Sharif in SC

The petition filed by 68-year-old Chaudhry's Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party vice president Ahsanul Din Sheikh said Sharif has not accepted the apex court's verdict and has been criticising it in his speeches.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 19:37

Islamabad: Pakistan's former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry's party on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking action against Nawaz Sharif for his "criticism of the judges and judiciary" after his ouster as the prime minister in the Panama Papers case.

The petition filed by 68-year-old Chaudhry's Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party vice president Ahsanul Din Sheikh said Sharif has not accepted the apex court's verdict and has been criticising it in his speeches.

It said the 67-year-old former prime minister has been "passing remarks against the judges and the judicial system."

"Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) chairman Absar Alam has failed to do his duty and thus, the court should hold him and Nawaz Sharif in contempt," the petition said.

A five-member Supreme Court bench on July 28 disqualified Sharif for dishonesty and ruled that corruption cases be filed against him and his children over the Panama Papers scandal, forcing the prime minister to quit for the record third time.

Since then, the PML-N chief has been raising questions against the verdict in public gatherings.

In one of his public speeches, Sharif had said the people's vote had been trampled upon as millions of people elected a leader and a couple of people or five judges disgraced and sent him home.
Chaudhry had launched his political party in 2015, saying the party would welcome only non-corrupt people.

He was appointed 18th chief justice of Pakistan by then president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf in June 2005.

In 2007, Musharraf asked Chaudhry to resign, but he refused and the conflict between the two led to the latter?s suspension in November 2007. Chaudhry was reinstated in March 2009 and retired in December 2013.

TAGS

Nawaz SharifIftikhar ChaudhrySupreme CourtPakistanAhsanul Din Sheikh

From Zee News

Rahul Gandhi &#039;unquestioned choice&#039; for party president: Randeep Singh Surjewala
India

Rahul Gandhi 'unquestioned choice' for party pres...

French Parliament approves controversial anti-terrorism law
EuropeWorld

French Parliament approves controversial anti-terrorism law

World

Turkish judge finds 43 soldiers guilty of trying to kill Er...

Technology

Rising hacker threat will trigger boom in cyber crime insur...

WorldAsia

4 dead in suicide bombing in Libya's Misrata: Official...

Mobiles

LAVA launches four new Z-series smartphones

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Major killed, 3 senior officers hurt in accident

Uttar Pradesh

Govt approves turtle sanctuary in Allahabad

I am an elected CM, not a terrorist: Arvind Kejriwal in House
Delhi

I am an elected CM, not a terrorist: Arvind Kejriwal in Hou...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi