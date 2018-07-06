हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10 years in jail, daughter Maryam gets 7 years

Nawaz's son-in-law Captain (Retd) Safdar was also given a one year sentence.

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in a corruption case by Pakistan's accountability court on Friday, reported several media outlets of the country. 

His daughter Maryam has also been sentenced to seven years in jail. Nawaz's son-in-law Captain (Retd) Safdar was also given a one year sentence. 

Sharif has also reportedly been handed a fine of 8 million pounds while Maryam has been fined 2 million pounds.

Sharif faced corruption charges and was forced to resign as Prime Minister by the topmost court of Pakistan after his name and family's name appeared in the Panama case. He was also disqualified from holding public office for life and is ineligible to contest elections by the Pakistani Supreme Court.

As per Pakistan's Geo News, Sharif was convicted for owning Avenfield properties in London's Park Lane. These properties will now be taken over by the appropriate authorities. 

 

