EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Donald Trump 'failed' as US President, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad tells WION

This is the first ever interview of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad to an Indian television channel.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 20:08
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Donald Trump &#039;failed&#039; as US President, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad tells WION

New Delhi: This is the first ever interview of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad to an Indian television channel.

It's a tell-all interview of the Syrian President, as a part of WION Global Leadership Series.
 
In the detailed interview, Bashar al-Assad shares his views on how Donald Trump has 'failed' as US President.

Also, the Syrian President says tells WION how terrorist groups globally are supported by countries like Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, USA, France & UK.

The FULL INTERVIEW will be aired on WION on Tuesday at 8 PM.

Here is the LINK to LIVE TV - http://www.wionews.com/#livetv

WATCH teaser here:-

Bashar al Assad, Syria, Donald Trump, WION Global Leadership Series, WION, World is One News

